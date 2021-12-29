Raheem Sterling and Gareth Southgate: Three things we learned from their special chat

Getty Images Southgate became the first manager to guide England's men to a major final since 1966

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been speaking to his England head coach Gareth Southgate in a special interview.

It was part of his appearance as guest editor on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday,

They discussed many things, including the Euro 2020 tournament and Sterling's work with his foundation.

Newsround picks out three key things that we learned about these football icons from their chat.

Southgate has helped England grow

Mike Egerton / PA England are one of the favourites to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate led England's men to the final of Euro 2020, which had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, in July.

It was the side's best performance at a major tournament for 55 years.

Although they lost to Italy in the final, Sterling praised Southgate with "bringing the team together" and making the team environment "enjoyable to come into".

"We know that when you're as free in your head as you can be and can express yourself, that's when we see the best versions of you," Southgate said.

We want to do things as a collective. The one thing about this team is, when you come in the building, we are so integrated. Raheem Sterling , Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today

Sterling said before Southgate became manager in 2016 the players had stopped believing in themselves.

"When Gareth came in, he really tried to make us understand that yes, that's what the scarring is, but how are we going to change it? The team has grown as one," he added

Sterling and England squad want a trophy

Martin Rickett / PA Raheem Sterling (right) celebrates scoring in England's 1-0 win over Croatia at Euro 2020

Sterling said there is "nothing more important" than winning a major tournament with England after coming so close at Euro 2020.

"I think we have players at the right ages, challenging for the right things and have the mentality to be the best in their position," he said.

"We have a wonderful manager here that tries to give us the environment to perform at the highest level."

England's next shot at winning a trophy will be the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar next December.

Giving back to the next generation

The Man City star launched the Raheem Sterling Foundation in November.

It focuses on improving furthering education for young people in London and Manchester and supporting them to be successful in their lives.

The foundation also aims to help children in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, where Sterling was born and lived before moving to London at the age of five.

"The biggest thing I wanted to do, other than football, was to think about the 15-year-old version of myself that went through a lot of difficulties," he said.

"Society can sometimes be brutal. I just wanted to help at least one person... With the platform I and many footballers have, it's really important we get in touch with our human side and I wanted to help that next Raheem Sterling."

I hold my hands up, there were probably things I shouldn't have been doing, as any 17 or 18-year-old kid would be doing, but I've matured over time and football has been a lifesaver to me. Raheem Sterling , Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today

It's something Gareth Southgate agrees with, adding that Sterling recognises the "power of voice" and when to use it.

"Sometimes there's a perception that footballers don't do anything, don't give back," Southgate said.

"I often hear people say 'just focus on the football'. I feel differently to that. Having something to take our mind off football is a good thing."