New coins released for Queen's Platinum Jubilee by Royal Mint

THE ROYAL MINT / PA The new 50p (pictured left) and £5 coins, which will be released to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne

A set of new coin designs have been released by the Royal Mint to mark the upcoming Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate 70 years on the throne in 2022, which is the the longest reign of any King or Queen in British history.

The Royal Mint, which makes all of the coins we use in the UK, has designed a new 50p coin and a £5 crown to mark the jubilee.

Both coins have the words "serve you all the days of my life" engraved on them to honour the Queen's many years as monarch.

Ben Birchall / PA All five new coins: A Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 50p coin (top left), a Dame Vera Lynn £2 coin (top right), a Queen's Platinum Jubilee £5 coin (centre), an Alexander Graham Bell £2 coin (bottom left) and a Queen's Platinum Jubilee 50p coin (bottom right).

That's not all! The Royal Mint has also revealed three other special coins to mark the new year.

There are two new £2 coins, which feature different designs.

Ben Birchall / PA The new £2 coin celebrating the inventor of the telephone, Alexander Graham Bell

They will have either a portrait of the wartime singer Dame Vera Lynn or a telephone - the invention of Alexander Graham Bell - on them.

The 50 pence coin features a design to commemorate the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2022.