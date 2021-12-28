play
US west coast battered by heavy snowstorms

A California Highway Patrol car drives through heavy snowfall on the Nevada state lineCalifornia Highway Patrol/Twitter
A California Highway Patrol car drives through heavy snowfall

Snowstorms have battered parts of the United States west coast, leaving thousands of people without power.

Almost 76cm (30 inches) of snow fell in the state of California over a 24-hour period causing road closures.

Power cuts affected homes in Washington state, Oregon and other areas.

Avalanche warnings were also put into place in six states - Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Colorado and California - as the storms created large areas of unstable snow.

Fire department officials deal with traffic impacted by snow in NevadaTruckee Meadows Fire Department/ Twitter
Weather forecasters have warned that travel could be very difficult in affected areas for several days

Northern California was the worst hit, where there were a reported 56,000 power cuts, according to Power Outage US.

In Montana, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that "dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes".

Wind chill could make the temperatures feel as low as -48 Celsius (C).

While the western part of the US is battered by heavy storms, many states in the south of the country have been experiencing "unusually warm temperatures".

The NWS reported that Wichita Falls in Texas had reported a record temperature of 32 Celsius, while Houston saw temperatures hit 27C.

