Cumbre Vieja: Eruption of La Palma volcano is finally declared over

Reuters The volcano had gone quiet for more than 10 days

The Cumbre Vieja volcano in Spain's Canary Islands had been spewing lava and ash since September.

But now experts say the eruption is finally over..

Since erupting on 19 September, the volcano on La Palma island destroyed more than 3,000 properties and hundreds of acres of farmland.

More than 7,000 people were forced to leave their homes as lava closed in.

But after 10 days of calmer activity, authorities decided the volcano was not going to flare up again.

"What I want to say today can be said with just four words: The eruption is over," said Canary Islands regional security chief Julio Perez.

There had been no earth tremors since 13 December - the longest period without any activity since the volcano began.

But experts wanted to be sure the eruption had stopped before declaring it was over on Christmas Day.

No injuries or deaths have been linked to the eruption on the island, where about 80,000 people live.

But more than 1,300 homes have been destroyed, as well as churches, schools and swathes of banana plantations.

Molten rock leaked into the ocean which increased the size of the island, boiled sea water and released the toxic gas sulphur dioxide.

The gas forced many on the island to stay locked down in their homes.

Getty Images The volcano's ash blanket has coated some residential areas on the island

It was the first eruption on La Palma since 1971 and the longest-ever recorded on the island.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the news as "the best Christmas present".

He tweeted: "We will continue working together...to relaunch the wonderful island of La Palma and repair the damage caused."

The Spanish government has promised just under £200 million to help people living on the island to rebuild.