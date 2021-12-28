Ashes: Australia thrash England to win Ashes competition

Getty Images Australia celebrate victory in the Ashes competition

England have lost against Australia in one of the biggest competitions in cricket, the Ashes.

The Aussies won their third test match in a row at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

It means they take a unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match contest, with only two more matches to play.

England did not play well with their score in the third match - 68 all out - their lowest total in Australia since March 1904.

What are the Ashes?

Getty Images England last won the Ashes in 2015 - here's former captain Alastair Cook holding the tiny urn trophy

The Ashes are a special series of matches between England and Australia - and one of the longest-running rivalries in sport.

The two nations meet roughly every two years, with the winners claiming one of the most famous (and smallest) trophies in sport - the Ashes urn.

It is held alternately in England and Australia, with Australia hosting this time. Both teams play a series of five test matches, each lasting up to five days.

Same old England fail with the bat

Jason O'Brien / PA England captain Joe Root hasn't had much to celebrate during this year's Ashes competition

Even by the low standards England have shown on this tour, this was a terrible performance.

They simply have not been good enough with their batting and haven't made any good run scores.

"All you can do is try and front up to it and credit to Australia, they blew us away last night and have outplayed us in this Test and in the series so far," said England captain Joe Root.

England will now hope to play better in their final two matches to stop Australia winning the series 5-0. The fourth match will begin in Sydney on 4 January.

Boland is Australia's star player

Jason O'Brien / PA Aussie bowler Scott Boland celebrates with his man of the match award

As bad as England's batting has been, Australia's bowling has been incredible.

Australia's star player in the third match was Scott Boland, who was making his debut for his side. He took six wickets helping to bowl out England for such a low score.

Boland is just the second man of Aboriginal origin to play Test cricket for Australia.

After the match, he was given a special award - a belt buckle from the Australian indigenous tour of England in 1868 - to celebrate his performance.

"I'm so proud of the group here," said Australia captain Pat Cummins.

"Everything's worked out. I'm happy for Scotty in front of his home crowd. What an incredible feeling.

"The bowlers have bowled in a good area and the batters earned their runs. They've earned the right to bat long, they left well and they've all contributed.

"It's a great feeling," he added.