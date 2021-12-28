The Voice Kids UK 2021: What you need to know

ITV Danny, will.i.am, Pixie and new coach Mel C

The Voice Kids is back!

The singing show returned to our screens on ITV on 27 December 2021 for a new special three-part season.

We all know the format by now - the kids sing, the coaches turn, and the crowd go wild!

So what's there to look forward to this season and who is the new coach?

Who are the coaches?

Getty Images Mel C is a solo singer and stage star, who is also one of the Spice Girls

This year we get the treat of seeing Spice Girl Mel C (aka Melanie Chisholm) on the panel. She's replacing Paloma Faith after she announced that she was pregnant with her second baby and will not be returning for another series.

Paloma had previously been a judge on the fifth series of the adult version of the show after replacing Jessie J, who left to focus on her own music career.

Mel joins will.i.am, who is also a judge on the grown-up version of the show.

Pixie Lott is the reigning champion after winning with her mentee last year and she's pretty pleased Mel is joining the team, saying: 'I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it's such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show too, upping the level of girl power even more!"

This year's series also sees the return of host Emma Willis and rounding out the coaches is McFly singer Danny Jones, who's been on the show since 2017 and won in 2019.

When is it on?

ITV

The show started on 27 December at 7:30pm and runs for three nights until 29 December, when the winner will be revealed.

Justine Afante was crowned champion last year - and just like last year, for the 2021 show the audience aren't there in person but cheer the singers on from a massive video wall.

