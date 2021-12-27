Spider-Man: No Way Home breaks into top 10 highest-grossing Marvel films

Sony Pictures

Superhero blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most successful film of 2021 making more than $1 billion (£750 million) at global cinemas..

The latest Spider-Man film becomes the first movie since the Covid-19 pandemic to hit the billion dollar mark.

No other Hollywood movie has come near to reaching that $1bn milestone since the pandemic began two years ago after many cinemas were forced to close due to Covid restrictions.

Spider-Man's current adventure has also broken into the top 10 biggest Marvel movies of all-time.

10. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

WATCH: Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...' game

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees British actor Tom Holland return as teenage hero Peter Parker.

He stars alongside Zendaya's MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer Doctor Strange.

Over the weekend, global cinemas takings for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film reached $1.05bn (£750 million) and it is expected to keep rising.

9. Captain Marvel (2019)

WATCH: Captain Marvel SPOILER-FREE review by young film fans

Captain Marvel stars actress Brie Larson as an intergalactic warrior with incredible super powers.

The movie was also the first from Marvel to have a female character leading the entire film.

It has made just over $1.12bn (£836m) around the world.

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

WATCH: Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon talk about Spider-Man: Far From Home

Another Spider-Man movie also makes it into the top 10 most successful Marvel films racking up $1.13bn (£843m) at the cinema.

It's the 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame (keep reading to find out where that film lands on our list).

Peter and his friends head to Europe on a school trip but as you can imagine things go a little bit wrong.

Oh yeah, and the villainous Mysterio tells the world who is really beneath Spider-Man's mask.

7. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Marvel Studios Captain America ready to save the day

This movie saw the world's biggest superheroes battle each other - Team Iron Man v Team Captain America.

They were fighting over whether the Avengers should be controlled by government or not. Don't worry they all made up and stayed friends in the end! We promise.

This blockbuster made $1.15bn (£858m) at the global box office.

6. Iron Man 3 (2013)

Marvel Studios Robert Downey Jr played Iron Man in the Marvel movies

Iron Man 3 is the third film based on the comic book adventures of genius inventor Tony Stark.

This movie sees him struggle to get his confidence back as a hero and when he's attacked by a mysterious bad guy called The Mandarin, he has to rebuild his Iron Man suit to fight back.

It made $1.21bn (£900m) at the global box office.

5. Black Panther (2018)

WATCH: Marvel's Black Panther thrills Newsround's movie reviewers

Black Panther follows the character T'Challa, who becomes king of the African kingdom of Wakanda after his father dies.

It was a massive hit and made $1.34bn (£1bn) at the global box office.

It was also the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

4. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Marvel Studios Tony Stark and his friends came together to fight the evil Ultron in this blockbuster

The second big Avengers film saw all the stars come together to fight Ultron, an artificial intelligence obsessed with causing human extinction.

The fans loved it with the movie making $1.40bn (£1.04bn) around the world.

3. Avengers Assemble (2012)

Marvel Studios

Avengers Assemble was the first film to see Marvel's biggest superheroes team up.

The movie saw famous comic book characters Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America and Thor join forces alongside two new heroes called Hawkeye and Black Widow.

It made $1.51bn (£1.127bn) globally.

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

WATCH: Young film fans review Avengers: Infinity War

This Marvel superhero movie sees the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle the evil Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones.

It was a worldwide smash making $2.05bn (£1.53bn) at the box office.

Half the world disappeared at the end of the movie when Thanos clicked his fingers. So what happened next?

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

WATCH: Stars of Avengers answer your questions

Well, movie fans found out one year later when Avengers: Endgame was released.

It is the 22nd film in the Marvel Avengers series, starring heroes Captain Marvel, Thor and Black Widow as they try to defeat Thanos.

Not only did it make a record-breaking $1.2bn (£929m) in world ticket sales in its first week, it also enjoyed the biggest opening ever for a film in the UK and Ireland, taking £43.7 million.

Overall, this Marvel movie is estimated to have made a massive $2.79bn since its release in April 2019 - making it the second most successful movie of all time worldwide,