Desmond Tutu: Who was the anti-apartheid campaigner?

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Christian leader who helped to end the racist system of apartheid in South Africa, has died at the age of 90.

Tributes from around the world have been paid to Archbishop Tutu, with the Nelson Mandela Foundation describing him as "an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. A shepherd."

Former US president Barack Obama described him as a mentor and a "moral compass".

In this guide, Newsround will look back at the life of Desmond Tutu and explain how he helped to end apartheid.

Who was Desmond Tutu?

Tutu, with his wife Leah is at his side, laughs after being appointed Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town in 1986

Desmond Tutu was born in 1931 in South Africa. He was an Archbishop, a type of Christian leader, and was best known as a campaigner against racial injustice.

He devoted much of his life to ending apartheid, the racist system which meant that black people and white people in South Africa lived separate lives.

Archbishop Tutu was known for his bravery in tackling apartheid. He was also known for his sense of humour and in particular his infectious laugh, which won him many friends and admirers from around the world.

What was apartheid?

Apartheid was a racist system which used to exist in South Africa. Following World War Two, the government of South Africa began to put in place laws to keep white people and black people apart. The word apartheid means "separateness" or "apartness".

White people, who were a small part of the population, were in charge of everything in South Africa.

It was illegal for black people to use the same things or go to the same places as white people and white people had access to better schools and hospitals.

Black people were also denied basic rights, like being allowed to vote in elections.

Campaigners like Desmond Tutu were determined to end apartheid and bring democracy to South Africa, where all people would have the same rights.

How did Desmond Tutu tackle apartheid?

Desmond Tutu received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent fight against white minority rule in South Africa

Desmond Tutu didn't always want to be a priest. He started out as a teacher, but when the government of South Africa brought in laws separating black and white children into separate schools, he joined the church. As a Christian leader, he began to speak out against injustice.

As time went on, Desmond Tutu became more important in the struggle against apartheid.

While other leaders, like Nelson Mandela, were sent to prison, Archbishop Tutu took part in peaceful protests against the government. It was a brave thing to do, as he risked being attacked or arrested by police.

He also travelled the world to bring pressure on the government of South Africa to end apartheid.

Eventually, that pressure began to work. In 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from prison, and over the following years, apartheid was ended.

Nelson Mandela became the first black President of South Africa in 1994, following the first elections where everyone could vote.

What did Desmond Tutu do after apartheid?

Tutu applauds as he watches Nelson Mandela and South African President FW de Klerk receive the Nobel Peace Prize for ending Apartheid in South Africa, 1993

After democracy was brought in to South Africa, Desmond Tutu worked to bring the country together after many years of violence.

He used the phrase "Rainbow Nation", to describe how he wanted South Africa to be a country where people of all backgrounds could come together and live peacefully.

Nelson Mandela made him head of the "Truth and Reconciliation Commission", which aimed to find out exactly what had happened during the apartheid years.

Tutu played a vital role in Mandela's policy of reconciliation

Desmond Tutu was very critical of many white leaders, saying they had lied about what they had done during apartheid.

But Archbishop Tutu could also be critical of the new black leaders of South Africa, and of the ANC party which was elected as the new government.

He said the ANC had committed abuses during the struggle against apartheid, and that it wasn't doing enough to tackle poverty in the new South Africa.

Archbishop Tutu met Harry and Meghan - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019

In his later life, Desmond Tutu continued to campaign on human rights, with his now well known mix of strong beliefs and sense of humour.

He was a strong supporter of same sex marriage, which was opposed by many other church leaders in South Africa. He also campaigned against poverty around the world.

Desmond Tutu will be remembered most as a man who, throughout his long life, used his charm and courage to fight for a peaceful South Africa, where everyone was respected.