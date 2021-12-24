Ed Sheeran signed guitar raises £52,000 in charity raffle

GeeWizz/PA Media Winner Kellie Myers with her husband and two sons Henry and Jacob

A special one-of-a-kind guitar created for Ed Sheeran has raised £52,765 in a charity raffle.

Sheeran worked with guitar-maker George Lowden to create an instrument to mark his latest album Equals

It was raffled by charity GeeWizz with the money raise going towards music and disabled facilities at a school in Ed's hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk.

Hospital worker Kellie Myers was announced as the winner after a total of 10,553 raffle tickets were sold in more than 160 countries around the world.

GeeWizz/PA Media Ed Sheeran wrote a personalised message to winner Kellie Myers' sons Henry and Jacob

Mrs Myers from Ipswich, whose two teenage sons Henry and Jacob are learning to play guitar, said she was "thrilled and delighted" and that the whole family "loved Ed".

Sheeran signed the guitar, personalising it with the message "Henry + Jacob! Play this guitar!"

Ed also wrote 'Wait for me to come home...', which Mrs Myers said were her favourite lyrics from his song Photograph.

The prototype guitar is crafted from walnut and spruce trees that have fallen naturally.

Ed Sheeran said he was "really excited" the money would help children at a local primary school

Sheeran also donated three signed Ipswich Town football shirts as runner-up prizes.

Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School in Framlingham doesn't have a music room for its pupils and it is in need of extra facilities for learning disabled and neurodivergent students.

Gina Long, founder of GeeWizz, said: "What a wonderful life-changing fundraiser to finish the year with; it's the very best Christmas present GeeWizz is able to give, thanks to the generosity and kindness of Ed Sheeran, who is charity champion on every level."