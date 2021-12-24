play
Harry and Meghan share first photo of Lilibet on Christmas card

Last updated at 10:01
Image from 2021 holiday card from Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing the couple with their children Archie and LilibetAlexi Lubomirski/Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released the first photograph of their daughter Lilibet on their Christmas card.

The photo shows Meghan holding Lilibet in the air as she sits alongside Prince Harry, who has their two-year-old son Archie sitting on his knee.

Lilibet, who was born in June, is dressed in a white baby gown. It is the first time she has been seen in a publicly released image.

The image was taken this summer by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at their US home in California.

The card is titled "Happy Holidays" and carries the message: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

It ends with the words: "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili".

The photograph on the card was shared on the Twitter account of disaster relief charity Team Rubicon, one of the organisations supported by the couple.

The other supported groups are Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US and Marshall Plan for Moms.

