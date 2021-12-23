play
City status: 39 towns competing to become a city

Last updated at 11:07
comments
Strictly star AJ Odudu (right) is from Blackburn - which is competing for city status

39 towns are trying to win official UK city status in a new competition.

The government launched a contest to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Towns trying to win the city title include Milton Keynes, Doncaster and St Andrews.

The winners will be announced in June 2022.

Oban in the Scottish Highlands is hoping for city status

For the first time towns in British overseas territories and crown dependencies have been able to apply.

This means, the capitals of the Falkland Islands, Cayman Islands and Gibraltar are all competing for a city title too.

There are no set rules or minimum population needed for city status, which is awarded by the Queen on the advice of government ministers.

Marazion in Cornwall - with a population of about 1,500 - would displace St Davids in Wales as the UK's smallest city if its bid is successful.

Becoming a city is sometimes associated with having a cathedral but that isn't a requirement anymore - Birmingham was the first place to become a city without a cathedral back in 1889.

The bidders have been asked to showcase their cultural heritage, traditions, identity and links to royalty and famous local residents.

There are currently 69 current cities in the UK, with 51 in England, six in Wales, seven in Scotland and five in Northern Ireland.

It's not the first time the competition has happened. As part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2021, Chelmsford in England, Perth in Scotland, St Asaph in Wales and Armagh in Northern Ireland were all awarded City status.

Do you live in a town? Would you like your town to become a city? Let us know in the comments below.

Your Comments

9 comments

  • I live in Northampton, which is on that list and my Nan lives in Milton Keynes which is also on that list.

  • no Slough on that list🥳

  • I already live in a city 🌃

  • Oh, I already live in one ._.

  • My town is in that list.

    • U19546861 replied:
      Same

