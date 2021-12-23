City status: 39 towns competing to become a city

BBC/Guy Levy Strictly star AJ Odudu (right) is from Blackburn - which is competing for city status

39 towns are trying to win official UK city status in a new competition.

The government launched a contest to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Towns trying to win the city title include Milton Keynes, Doncaster and St Andrews.

The winners will be announced in June 2022.

Getty Images Oban in the Scottish Highlands is hoping for city status

For the first time towns in British overseas territories and crown dependencies have been able to apply.

This means, the capitals of the Falkland Islands, Cayman Islands and Gibraltar are all competing for a city title too.

There are no set rules or minimum population needed for city status, which is awarded by the Queen on the advice of government ministers.

Marazion in Cornwall - with a population of about 1,500 - would displace St Davids in Wales as the UK's smallest city if its bid is successful.

Becoming a city is sometimes associated with having a cathedral but that isn't a requirement anymore - Birmingham was the first place to become a city without a cathedral back in 1889.

The bidders have been asked to showcase their cultural heritage, traditions, identity and links to royalty and famous local residents.

There are currently 69 current cities in the UK, with 51 in England, six in Wales, seven in Scotland and five in Northern Ireland.

It's not the first time the competition has happened. As part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2021, Chelmsford in England, Perth in Scotland, St Asaph in Wales and Armagh in Northern Ireland were all awarded City status.

Is your town trying to become a city? Alcester, Warwickshire

Ballymena, County Antrim

Bangor, County Down

Blackburn, Lancashire

Bolsover, Derbyshire

Boston, Lincolnshire

Bournemouth, Dorset

Coleraine, County Londonderry

Colchester, Essex

Crawley, West Sussex

Crewe, Cheshire

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Dorchester, Dorset

Douglas, Isle of Man

Dudley, West Midlands

Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway

Dunfermline, Fife

Elgin, Moray

George Town, Cayman Islands

Gibraltar

Goole, East Yorkshire

Greenock, Renfrewshire

Guildford, Surrey

Livingston, West Lothian

Marazion, Cornwall

Medway, Kent

Middlesbrough, Teesside

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Newport and Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Oban, Argyll and Bute

Reading, Berkshire

Peel, Isle of Man

St Andrews, Fife

South Ayrshire, Ayrshire and Arran

Stanley, Falkland Islands

Warrington, Cheshire

Warwick, Warwickshire

Wrexham, North Wales

Do you live in a town? Would you like your town to become a city? Let us know in the comments below.