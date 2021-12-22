Covid: Tighter restrictions introduced in Wales for after Christmas

Getty Images

Wales has announced new measures to help control the spread of the Omicron variant.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford announced the country would move to alert level two from 26 December.

This means a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in restaurants and indoor places like cinemas.

And two metres social distancing will be brought back in public places.

Mr Drakeford said he wanted the measures to be in place for the shortest time possible and they will be kept under review.

Why have the changes been announced?

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakford announced more Covid restrictions

Mr Drakeford has brought in these new rules because of the rise in Omicron cases.

The First Minister of Wales said: "Omicron is here in Wales and is now spreading quickly."

People are advised to limit household mixing and use lateral flow tests beforehand.

A maximum of three households meeting at the same time would be a "rule of thumb" for people to follow, Mr Drakeford added.

The Welsh government had already announced some restrictions it plans to impose after Christmas, with sports events going behind closed doors.

What are the changes in Wales? From 26 December: Two-metre social distancing in public places and places of work

Rule of six in public places such as cinemas and theatres

Table services, face masks and contact tracing brought in at restaurants and pubs

Outdoor events limited to 50 people, with indoor activities limited at 30 people

What's happening across the UK?

In Scotland people have been asked to meet with no more than three households at a time, in the run-up to Christmas.

From 26 December, outdoor events will be limited to 500 people, with one metre social distancing in place, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

This will mean most festive sport in Scotland will be "effectively spectator-free".

Indoor events such as concerts will be limited to 200 people if they are seated, or 100 for standing.

The restrictions, affecting all levels of sport, will be in place for three weeks.

In England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said no new measures will be brought in before Christmas, but the data is reviewed "hour by hour" and he "can't rule out" measures after that date.

In Northern Ireland ministers are meeting on Wednesday to discuss possibly bringing back in some Covid restrictions.