Dancing on Ice: Strictly star Oti Mabuse joins Dancing on Ice as judge

From the ballroom to the ice rink, Oti Mabuse has joined Dancing on Ice as a judge.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional will join the Ice Panel when the show returns in January.

Oti will join fellow judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show.

Oti has won Strictly twice, including last year with Bill Bailey

Oti has been on Strictly for six years and has won the show twice with partners Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey.

It might technically be the first time Oti has been a judge on a TV show, but earlier this year she was a panellist on The Masked Dancer and in 2019 she was a dance captain on The Greatest Dancer.

Talking about taking on the new role, Oti said: "As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice. It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch."

I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography. Oti Mabuse , New judge on Dancing on Ice

"Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they'll be feeling.

"It's more than an honour and I already can't wait to join the family," Oti added.

In the new year 12 celebrity contestants and their professional partners will skate each week to impress the judges and the viewers at home will decide who wins the show.

With the show out in January it doesn't clash with Strictly, so it doesn't rule Oti out of doing the dance show.

