Covid-19: Self isolation cut to seven days from 10

Last updated at 10:50
woman holding lateral flow testGetty Images

People infected with coronavirus in England will now only have to self-isolate for a week - rather than 10 days.

The isolation period can only be shortened if a person has negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will "reduce the disruption to people's everyday lives caused by the pandemic".

The announcement was based on the latest guidance from health experts and applies to everyone, regardless of how many vaccinations they've had.

negative lateral flow testMartin Keene/PA Wire

The change in rules comes after a rise in cases caused by the new Covid variant, Omicron, which has caused staff shortages for businesses, health and rail services.

If people still have symptoms then they should not end their isolation early.

And people finishing their isolation on day seven are advised to limit contact with vulnerable people, and not visit busy, crowded places.

The government will update England's legal regulations with these new rules when Parliament returns from its Christmas break.

It also applies to anyone currently in isolation, so people who tested positive or first showed symptoms on Friday last week could end their isolation in time for Christmas Day if they meet the conditions.

The change comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed no new restrictions would be imposed in England before Christmas Day.

Rules across the UK
signGetty Images

In Wales, the government said it would consider whether to take on the same rule-change.

Northern Ireland will not change their guidance "at this time" but will keep it under review.

Scotland has not confirmed whether or not it will do the same.

  • this is a bad idea in my opinion. with cases rising this is the last thing we need to do: if anything, there should be another lockdown. at this rate we will never get out of covid. they need to extend the isolation period and probably go into a 2 week lockdown after christmas. just my opinion :)

  • Covid will soar 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏻🤦🏿‍♂️

  • I think people will be relieved if they have covid and only have to isolate for 7 days but I think it’s bad for everyone else because it’s risking other people from getting it and spreading Covid.

  • Not sure this is a good idea ..,

Newsround Home