Covid-19: Self isolation cut to seven days from 10

People infected with coronavirus in England will now only have to self-isolate for a week - rather than 10 days.

The isolation period can only be shortened if a person has negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will "reduce the disruption to people's everyday lives caused by the pandemic".

The announcement was based on the latest guidance from health experts and applies to everyone, regardless of how many vaccinations they've had.

The change in rules comes after a rise in cases caused by the new Covid variant, Omicron, which has caused staff shortages for businesses, health and rail services.

If people still have symptoms then they should not end their isolation early.

And people finishing their isolation on day seven are advised to limit contact with vulnerable people, and not visit busy, crowded places.

The government will update England's legal regulations with these new rules when Parliament returns from its Christmas break.

It also applies to anyone currently in isolation, so people who tested positive or first showed symptoms on Friday last week could end their isolation in time for Christmas Day if they meet the conditions.

The change comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed no new restrictions would be imposed in England before Christmas Day.

Rules across the UK

In Wales, the government said it would consider whether to take on the same rule-change.

Northern Ireland will not change their guidance "at this time" but will keep it under review.

Scotland has not confirmed whether or not it will do the same.