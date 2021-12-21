play
Home Alone voted favourite Christmas film, but which festive movie do you think is the best?

Last updated at 12:19
family watching Christmas filmsGetty Images

It's Christmas time and that means festive films!

A recent survey asked 2,000 adults to vote for their top Christmas film and it was Home Alone that was crowned the winner.

Buddy's adventures in the movie Elf came second, and classic film The Snowman was voted in at number five.

Well, here at Newsround HQ we want to know what is your favourite Christmas film?

Vote for your favourite below AND don't forget to head to the comments to tell us which festive films you love.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

