play
Watch Newsround

Sport events in Wales to take place behind closed doors

Last updated at 09:44
comments
View Comments
Cardiff playing ScarletsGetty Images
The Cardiff versus Scarlets rugby match will now take place behind closed doors

All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day - meaning there will be no fans allowed to attend - to control the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

The Welsh government said this will apply to all indoor, outdoor, professional and community sports events.

The government will make available a £3 million Spectator Sports Fund to support clubs and venues, that will miss out on the money from fans.

Welsh Grand National in 2020Getty Images
The 2020 Welsh Grand National took place behind closed doors

The sports going behind closed doors are all indoor and outdoor events, whether ticketed or not, with spectators.

This is at all levels, from larger sporting events to community level.

Some big events that it will affect are the Cardiff versus Scarlets rugby match on 26 December, and the Welsh Grand National the day after.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: "Sporting events over the Christmas period are one of the big highlights of the year.

"Unfortunately, the new Omicron variant is a significant development in the pandemic and could cause a large number of infections."

The minister added they are doing everything they can "to protect people's health and control the spread of this awful virus."

The Welsh government said restrictions would be reviewed regularly, adding: "Crowds will come back as soon as possible. We want everyone to be here to enjoy their favourite sports."

More like this

UK PM Boris Johnson at Tuesday's press conference

Coronavirus: All adults to be offered booster jab by the end of January

Jonathan Van-Tam.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam answers YOUR Covid questions

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Presents under the tree

Ten festive facts to wow your family this Christmas

comments
4
The ISS orbiting the earth

Research into ageing set to blast into space

comments
elves

Have your say: What has been your elf's best trick?

comments
135
Newsround Home