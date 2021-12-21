Sport events in Wales to take place behind closed doors

Getty Images The Cardiff versus Scarlets rugby match will now take place behind closed doors

All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day - meaning there will be no fans allowed to attend - to control the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

The Welsh government said this will apply to all indoor, outdoor, professional and community sports events.

The government will make available a £3 million Spectator Sports Fund to support clubs and venues, that will miss out on the money from fans.

Getty Images The 2020 Welsh Grand National took place behind closed doors

The sports going behind closed doors are all indoor and outdoor events, whether ticketed or not, with spectators.

This is at all levels, from larger sporting events to community level.

Some big events that it will affect are the Cardiff versus Scarlets rugby match on 26 December, and the Welsh Grand National the day after.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: "Sporting events over the Christmas period are one of the big highlights of the year.

"Unfortunately, the new Omicron variant is a significant development in the pandemic and could cause a large number of infections."

The minister added they are doing everything they can "to protect people's health and control the spread of this awful virus."

The Welsh government said restrictions would be reviewed regularly, adding: "Crowds will come back as soon as possible. We want everyone to be here to enjoy their favourite sports."