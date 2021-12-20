Sports Personality of the Year 2021: Who won Spoty?

Emma Raducanu has been crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

This year the tennis ace became the first British woman to win a singles championship in 44 years after her victory in the US Open.

The Spoty award is voted for by the public with swimmer Adam Peaty, diver Tom Daley, footballer Raheem Sterling, boxer Tyson Fury, and cyclist Sarah Storey also shortlisted for the main prize.

Raducanu, who missed the awards night because she has tested positive for Covid-19, said: "It's such an honour just to be among these nominees. Congrats to you and all your achievements."

2021 was Raducanu's big breakthrough year as a pro.

In July, after finishing her A-Levels, she received a wild card to make her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon - where she reached the last 16.

Then in September she won the US Open title, winning against fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez.

With the victory, Emma Raducanu became: •The youngest Briton to win a Grand Slam title • The first British female winner in New York since 1968 • The first qualifier in the Open era to win a Slam • The youngest women's Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004 • The first woman to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014

After winning Sports Personality she said: "Thanks to all the fans and voters, this year has been insane. The energy this year playing at Wimbledon in front of my home crowd, that was something I've never felt before."

I'm really happy with this, I've watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up and it's an honour to be among those past winners. Emma Raducanu , Tennis ace and Sports Personality of the Year

Who else won at Sports Personality 2021?

Sky Brown

Olympic skateboarder Sky Brown won BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

Brown won bronze this summer in Tokyo, which made her Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist of all time at the age of 13 years and 28 days.

After winning the award, Brown said: "I can't believe it, I'm so thankful."

"I just want to make Britain proud as much as I can, and I did.

"I want to inspire the world, especially little girls, and teach them that skateboarding is for everyone.

"If you believe in yourself you can do anything."

It's been a successful year for Brown, who also won gold in the women's skateboard park event at the Summer X Games in California in July.

Simone Biles

American gymnast Simone Biles was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year's Lifetime Achievement award.

Biles is seen as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time after winning four Olympic gold medals and 19 World Championship titles.

Biles said receiving the award was an "unbelievable honour" and "truly humbling".

Other award winners at Sports Personality Team of the Year: England men's football team

Coach of the Year: Gareth Southgate

World Sport Star: Rachael Blackmore

Unsung Hero: Sam Barlow

Helen Rollason Award: Jen Beattie

