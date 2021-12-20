James Webb telescope: Nasa launch to go ahead on Christmas Eve

NASA

Nasa has said that the delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on Christmas Eve,

The telescope is the successor to the famous Hubble telescope and will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space.

The project, which was started in 1989, originally aimed to launch the telescope into space in the early 2000s.

But lots of different problems with the project forced delays and the telescope's original budget rose to nearly $10billion (£7.6bn).

NASA

The James Webb telescope was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year, with a planned date of departure of 18 December.

However, recent problems, including a faulty data cable, have forced delays until 24 December.

NASA/Twitter

Confirming the launch date, Nasa tweeted that the telescope was safely stored inside the rocket being used to blast it into space.

The telescope is named after the late James E. Webb, who ran the Nasa space agency for much of the 1960s.

ArianeGroup/Twitter The telescope will travel to space in an Ariane 5 rocket

It follows in the footsteps of the Hubble telescope but will be located much further from the Sun.

It is hoped it will reveal what the universe looked like closer to its birth nearly 14 billion years ago.

