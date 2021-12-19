Brit Awards: Little Mix, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Dave nominated

It's the biggest British music awards show of the year that celebrates amazing artists and musicians from the UK, as well as international acts.
The nominations have been released, and some of 2021's most popular artists are up for prizes.
UK singer-songwriters Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Sam Fender and Little Simz have all been nominated for the album of the year and artist of the year.
Little Mix, Coldplay and Wolf Alice are all in the running for Best Group.
This is the first year where the Brits have got rid of separate male and female categories, a decision which they say aims to celebrate "artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them."
International acts like BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have all had nominations as well.
Now the list have been revealed, there's a long wait until the winners are announced at the awards ceremony in London on 8 February.
Check out the full list of nominees here. And let us know if your favourite artists have made the list!
- Adele - 30
- Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
- Ed Sheeran - =
- Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
- Adele
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Little Simz
- Sam Fender
Best group
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Little Mix
- London Grammar
- Wolf Alice
Song of the Year
- A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
- Adele - Easy On Me
- Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
- Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
- Central Cee - Obsessed With You
- Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
- Glass Animals - Heat Waves
- Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
- KSI - Holiday
- Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
- Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
- Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
- Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
Best new artist
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Little Simz
- Self Esteem
Best international artist
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best international group
- Abba
- BTS
- Maneskin
- Silk Sonic
- War On Drugs
Best international song
- ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
- Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
- Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
- Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
- Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
- Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
- Jonasu - Black Magic
- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
- Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
- Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
- Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
- Polo G - Rapstar
- Tiesto - The Business
- The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Brits Rising Star
- Holly Humberstone - Winner
- Bree Runway
- Lola Young
Best dance
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again
- Joel Corry
- Raye
Best rock/alternative
- Coldplay
- Glass Animals
- Sam Fender
- Tom Grennan
- Wolf Alice
Best pop/R&B
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap
- AJ Tracey
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
Producer and songwriter of the year will be announced in January 2022.
