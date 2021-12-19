play
Brit Awards: Little Mix, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Dave nominated

Last updated at 12:38
little mix at the brit awardsGetty Images

It's the biggest British music awards show of the year that celebrates amazing artists and musicians from the UK, as well as international acts.

The nominations have been released, and some of 2021's most popular artists are up for prizes.

UK singer-songwriters Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Sam Fender and Little Simz have all been nominated for the album of the year and artist of the year.

Little Mix, Coldplay and Wolf Alice are all in the running for Best Group.

This is the first year where the Brits have got rid of separate male and female categories, a decision which they say aims to celebrate "artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them."

International acts like BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have all had nominations as well.

Now the list have been revealed, there's a long wait until the winners are announced at the awards ceremony in London on 8 February.

Check out the full list of nominees here. And let us know if your favourite artists have made the list!

Album of the year
cover of adele's album 30Getty Images
Adele's latest album has been nominated for Album of the Year
  • Adele - 30
  • Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
  • Ed Sheeran - =
  • Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
dave performingGetty Images
Dave has been nominated for Artist of the Year
  • Adele
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Little Simz
  • Sam Fender

Best group

little mix holding hands at a red carpet eventGetty Images
Little Mix
  • Coldplay
  • D-Block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • London Grammar
  • Wolf Alice

Song of the Year

ksi at a radio 1 eventGetty Images
KSI
  • A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
  • Adele - Easy On Me
  • Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
  • Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
  • Central Cee - Obsessed With You
  • Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
  • Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
  • Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
  • Glass Animals - Heat Waves
  • Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
  • KSI - Holiday
  • Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
  • Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
  • Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
  • Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist

little simz performingGetty Images
Little Simz
  • Central Cee
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes
  • Little Simz
  • Self Esteem

Best international artist

olivia rodrigo performingGetty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Best international group

BTS on stageGetty Images
BTS
  • Abba
  • BTS
  • Maneskin
  • Silk Sonic
  • War On Drugs

Best international song

billie eilish gives the peace sign and sticks her tongue out at the VMAsGetty Images
Billie Eilish
  • ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
  • Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
  • Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
  • Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
  • Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
  • Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
  • Jonasu - Black Magic
  • Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
  • Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
  • Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
  • Polo G - Rapstar
  • Tiesto - The Business
  • The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Brits Rising Star

holly humberstoneGetty Images
Holly Humberstone has already been announced as the winner of the Rising Star Award
  • Holly Humberstone - Winner
  • Bree Runway
  • Lola Young

Best dance

becky hill performingGetty Images
Becky Hill
  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Fred Again
  • Joel Corry
  • Raye

Best rock/alternative

chris martin from coldplay performingGetty Images
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay
  • Coldplay
  • Glass Animals
  • Sam Fender
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B

dua lipa holding a microphoneGetty Images
Dua Lipa
  • Adele
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap

aj tracey performingGetty Images
AJ Tracey
  • AJ Tracey
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz

Producer and songwriter of the year will be announced in January 2022.

