Brit Awards: Little Mix, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Dave nominated

Getty Images

It's the biggest British music awards show of the year that celebrates amazing artists and musicians from the UK, as well as international acts.

The nominations have been released, and some of 2021's most popular artists are up for prizes.

UK singer-songwriters Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Sam Fender and Little Simz have all been nominated for the album of the year and artist of the year.

Little Mix, Coldplay and Wolf Alice are all in the running for Best Group.

This is the first year where the Brits have got rid of separate male and female categories, a decision which they say aims to celebrate "artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them."

International acts like BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have all had nominations as well.

Now the list have been revealed, there's a long wait until the winners are announced at the awards ceremony in London on 8 February.

Check out the full list of nominees here. And let us know if your favourite artists have made the list!

Album of the year

Getty Images Adele's latest album has been nominated for Album of the Year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Getty Images Dave has been nominated for Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best group

Getty Images Little Mix

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song of the Year

Getty Images KSI

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Adele - Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed

KSI - Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist

Getty Images Little Simz

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Best international artist

Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Getty Images BTS

Abba

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

War On Drugs

Best international song

Getty Images Billie Eilish

ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Brits Rising Star

Getty Images Holly Humberstone has already been announced as the winner of the Rising Star Award

Holly Humberstone - Winner

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Best dance

Getty Images Becky Hill

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best rock/alternative

Getty Images Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B

Getty Images Dua Lipa

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap

Getty Images AJ Tracey

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Producer and songwriter of the year will be announced in January 2022.