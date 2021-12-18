Incredible pics amaze at RSPCA Young Photographer Awards
The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards celebrates the work of talented photographers aged 18 and under.
The RSPCA Young Photographer award celebrates the amazing talents of young people aged 18 and under. This winning picture of a wasp spider is called "Hidden Below", and was taken by 17-year-old Ben Hancock-Smith from Guildford, Surrey. It won the Small World category and the Overall Winner prizes. This is Ben's second year in a row having won a prize at the RSPCA photography awards.
Ben Hancock-Smith/RSPCA
This adorable picture titled "Delightful Donkeys" was taken by 15-year-old Megan Brown from Whitchurch, and won the Picture Perfect Pets category. Donkeys sounds like a very different kind of pet to your usual dog and rabbit - well done Megan!
Megan Brown/RSPCA
"Golden Glow" by 15-year-old Elise Thomas from Driffield, was the winner of the 12-15 age category. The awards were judged by TV presenter, campaigner and conservationist Chris Packham.
Elise Thomas/RSPCA
"Brimstone Butterfly" was taken by 16-year-old Joshua Le'Tailleur from Carshalton on his mobile phone! His image shows how advanced mobile photography can be, and he was the winner of the 16-18 Mobile Phone and Devices category. The Brimstone butterfly is not a very common butterfly, and can be hard to spot because its wings that look just like leaves.
Joshua Le'Tailleur/RSPCA
"Rats" is a series of photos taken by 16-year-old Ezra Boulton from Penzance. He was the winner of the Portfolio category, which showed rats hiding in lots of different places.
Ezra Boulton/RSPCA
A beautiful Christmas scene - this picture of a deer standing in the snow was taken by 7-year-old Joshua Cox from Twickenham, south west London. He won the Under 12 category - well done Joshua!
Joshua Cox/RSPCA
"Stingray Steve" was taken by 12-year-old Ollie Smith from Swindon, and he managed took this snap of the sneaky stingray on his mobile phone! Doesn't Steve look like a happy guy?
Ollie Smith/RSPCA
Finally, this gorgeous picture of a cat was taken by 9-year-old Isabella Martin from Weymouth. She won the Under 12 Mobile Phone and Devices category and called the picture "Bedtime Play" - makes bedtime look a lot more fun!