Olympic medallist Sky Brown gets gold Blue Peter badge!

Skateboard superstar Sky Brown has been awarded a Gold Blue Peter badge!

The Gold badge is the rarest of all Blue Peter badges and only a small number are given each year to people who have done amazing things.

The 13-year-old was given hers for her amazing sporting achievements representing Great Britain at the Summer Olympics In Tokyo.

Sky Brown became Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist of all time when she took bronze in the women's park skateboarding final at the age of 13 years and 28 days.

Blue Presenter Richie Driss told the Olympic medallist:

"We think you are an incredible role model... you inspire our audience to feel like they can achieve anything they want"

Receiving the badge, Sky said: "I am so stunned and so honoured, thank you."

Earlier this year Sky Brown designed Blue Peter's 2021 Sport badge.

The sport badge is awarded for getting active and trying a sport or physical activity kids may not have tried before.

Getty Images Sky Brown took bronze at the summer Olympics in Tokyo

She is also nominated for this year's Young Sports Personality of the Year which will be revealed on Sunday 19 December.

But it's not just award ceremonies for the teenager. She's already getting ready for the 2024 Olympics in Paris where she wants to compete in TWO sports - skating and surfing.

She told BBC Sport in August: "That would be really cool. I surf more than I skate!"