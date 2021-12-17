Strictly Come Dancing: What to expect from the final

AJ Odudu and her partner Kai have pulled out of the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Earlier this week it was revealed that AJ had injured her foot badly and was unable to train.

In a press release, AJ said she was "deeply upset" not to be able to take part in the final, after 13 weeks of competing.

But she wished the best of luck to her "partners in dance", the remaining Strictly finalists - John and Johannes and Rose and Giovanni.

A producer for Strictly Come Dancing said: "Although this is not how we would have wanted her Strictly journey to end, AJ's health and wellbeing come first and everyone involved in the show sends her all our love and wish her a speedy recovery."

As yet there is no suggestion that AJ and Kai will be replaced in the final, and it appears only John and Rose will be competing for the Glitterball Trophy.

The stars of this year's series are expected to appear in Saturday's show, but Tilly Ramsay will not be able to attend after testing positive for coronavirus.

She shared the news on social media, saying she would be "cheering on the amazing finalists from home on Saturday night".

A positive experience for many

Despite the news many are looking forward to the final, following an amazing series with some of the most inspiring performances to date.

Rose's appearance on Strictly has triggered an increase in interest for British Sign Language lessons.

One director of a British Sign Language course said that requests for lessons have increased by 2,000% since she began competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Many are praising the finalists for brining awareness to the LGBTQ+ and deaf communities

And many in the LGBTQ+ community have been celebrating John and Johannes' appearance in the final.

John Whaite spoke about the importance of seeing two men dancing together on TV, praising the positive responses he has received.

"The amount of people we've had messages from saying: 'I'm proud as a straight mum and straight dad to have children grow up in a world where two men can dance together,' has been truly overwhelming," he told the BBC.

