Seven-year-old Tilly is getting used to having lots of crisp packets around!

Her friends have even been helping her collect them because she's found a very good use for them.

By washing, cutting, ironing and drying her crisp packets, Tilly discovered you can make a survival blanket for homeless people.

It takes 150 packets to make one blanket - and she says they're better off being useful in a blanket than going in the bin!