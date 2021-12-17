North Shropshire by-election: Conservatives lose seat for first time in nearly 200 years

Getty Images The Conservatives have just lost a safe seat - what does that mean for Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

The Conservatives have lost a by-election to the Liberal Democrats and it's making headlines across the UK.

The Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan won by 5,925 votes.

What is a by-election? A by-election is when an election is held to choose an MP for one particular constituency in between general elections, because the MP currently holding the position can no longer continue in the job

And this is a big deal, because this constituency in North Shropshire has voted Conservative for nearly 200 years, and was known as a safe seat - or an "easy win" for the party.

When safe seats are lost, it can mean that loyal voters are unhappy with their party.

But why would voters in North Shropshire be unhappy with the Conservative party, who have been in power for more than a decade in the UK?

Read on to find out more.

What does this by-election tell us about the Conservative party's popularity?

Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said loudly and clearly 'Boris Johnson, the party is over'. Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire , Liberal Democrat

The result comes at the end of a terrible week for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced criticism over Christmas parties at Downing Street and also seen lots of his own MPs vote against him over Covid measures.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Jenny and Ricky explain the argument over a Downing Street Christmas Party

Lots of people are unhappy as they feel that holding parties last Christmas was unfair. Rules at the time encouraged social distancing, and gatherings of more than six people were not allowed.

There is no evidence that Mr Johnson attended any parties last year, and he has said he "apologises unreservedly" for a video of one of his former colleagues laughing about a party being held in Downing Street last December.

He also previously denied that any parties have taken place.

And earlier this week, the Prime Minister faced a rebellion of 99 Conservative MPs over the introduction of Covid passes in England, suggesting that he is losing popularity within his own party.

What else has happened?

Getty Images Former MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson, resigned earlier this year after it was found he broke parliamentary rules

The resignation of the previous MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson, may have also contributed to the negative feeling towards the Conservative party in the constituency.

Mr Paterson had been the MP in North Shropshire for 24 years, but he left his job after it was discovered he broke parliamentary rules.

What has the reaction been?

Getty Images Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan celebrated her victory in a speech on Thursday

Helen Morgan criticised the Conservatives in a speech to her constituents following her victory.

"Your government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated." she said.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, commented on Mr Johnson's position, saying: "I'm not surprised that he's now losing the support of life-long Conservatives."

But Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party, Oliver Dowden, said the party are listening to voters.

"Voters in North Shropshire were fed up and they gave us a kicking and I think they wanted to send us a message," he said.

"I want to say as chairman of the Conservative Party we've heard that loud and clear."