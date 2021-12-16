play
Watch Newsround

Strictly Come Dancing: Tilly Ramsey to miss final after testing positive

Last updated at 17:05
comments
View Comments
Tilly Ramsey

Tilly Ramsey has had to pull out of this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing final.

The chef and presenter posted the news on her Instagram account saying she was in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

"So sad to be missing the Strictly final - but sadly have tested positive for covid so will be watching from my sofa and cheering on the amazing finalists from home on Saturday night - wishing everyone lots of love & good luck," she wrote.

Nineteen-year-old Tilly and her partner Nikita Kuzmin wowed the judges while competing on the show, even getting a perfect score on Musical Week.

In the final show, all of this year's contestants do a group dance together, but sadly both Tilly and Robert Webb who pulled out of the series because of ill health, won't be taking part.

It also follows the news that finalist AJ Odudu has been unable to train because of a foot injury.

AJ Odudu and Kai WiddringtonGuy Levy/BBC

She and her partner Kai Widdrington are still hopeful about taking part in this Saturday's show.

AJ is due to compete with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and TV chef and former Bake Off winner John Whaite for the glitterball trophy.

The Strictly final is on Saturday at 7pm on BBC One.

More like this

strictly-come-dancing-2021

Who has made the Strictly Come Dancing final 2021?

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice 2022: Which celebs and professionals are in the next series?

tilly ramsay

Tilly Ramsay fights back against criticism of her appearance

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Bunny in a Christmas box.

Quiz: Test your Christmas knowledge!

comments
16
Sky Brown, Jude Bellingham and Ellie Challis

Who could be Young Sports Personality of the Year?

comments
8
Blurry tree of the year with question mark

And the winner of Tree of the Year is....

comments
4
Newsround Home