Music: Album of bird songs soars past Olivia Rodrigo in Australian chart

Getty Images The gang-gang cockatoo, which is listed as vulnerable in the state of Victoria, is featured on the album

An album made of the tweets, chirps and whistles of some of Australia's most endangered birds has reached the top five of the country's album charts.

Songs of Disappearance has flown past the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber in the Aria chart.

Created by BirdLife Australia, the album features the birdsongs of 53 of Australia's most threatened species.

Some sounds took hours of waiting in the bush to record one short tweet.

The album features a star-studded line-up, including feathered artists like Princess Parrots, Forty-spotted Pardalotes and Regent Honeyeaters.

The aim of the project is to increase awareness of Australia's unique and threatened birds.

When it was released on 3 December, a social media campaign was launched to get the album into Australia's Aria music chart.

It has now made history by becoming the first album of its kind to chart in the top five.

The massive bushfires of 2019 and 2020 devastated a lot of bird habitats, and BirdLife Australia estimates that the number of threatened bird species has increased by as much as 25%.

Hence why the company have decided proceeds from the sales of the album will go towards their bird conservation projects in Australia. Tweet Tweet!