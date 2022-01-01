Then and Now: The events of a life a century ago

Getty Images

The way we live our lives and how society has adapted over the last century has changed in many ways.

New discoveries have been made, inventions created, buildings designed and developed. Here we take a look back in history at some of the things that happened 100 years ago in 1922. So come with us, as we step back in time.

Radio hits the airwaves in Britain

Science & Society Picture Library A typical day's BBC broadcast consisted of a weather bulletin for farmers at 10am, followed by classical music and bible stories for children in the afternoon.

While the idea of sending and receiving signals wirelessly in the form of a radio was first developed in the 1890's by Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi, it was not until 1922 that the British Broadcasting Company started its first daily news service in London.

Marconi and a group of radio makers were behind this new form of broadcasting, where news, music and talking segments filled the airwaves for just a few hours each day.

And that was it. No other stations. No TV. That was how audiences received news and entertainment to their homes in 1922. If they were lucky enough to even own a radio set!

Experimental television broadcasts didn't happen until 1929.

Tutankhamun is discovered in Egypt

DEA PICTURE LIBRARY The discovery of the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun by Archaeologist Howard Carter and his team in 1922 amazed a watching world.

In November 1922, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team made a very exciting discovery.

Unearthed after more than 3000 years, the burial chamber of young king 'Tut' was found in the Valley of the Kings, in Egypt.

Excavating the tomb over a number of years, thousands of priceless and incredible objects were retrieved, including the most amazing of all - the perfectly preserved mummy of 18-year-old Tutankhamun himself, enclosed in a coffin made of solid gold.

Why were ancient Egyptian royalty buried in tombs? The Egyptians believed in an afterlife - the idea that they would live on after their death. As well as their bodies, which were preserved through mummification, Egyptians also believed they would need their belongings in the afterlife. Rich and important Egyptians were buried in tombs with all their treasure to take with them.

The discovery captured the imagination of the public at a time when newspapers and the emerging radio service published every new find, with more artefacts being found for several years after.

Wimbledon finds a new home

Topical Press Agency The new Centre Court under construction at Wimbledon's All-England Lawn Tennis Club, London in April 1922.

The first Wimbledon Tennis Championship took place in 1877. No women were allowed to play, only men - with racquets made of wood.

It was not until 1884 that the All England Club permitted women to play, and over the following few decades tennis became ever more popular.

Built on four acres of meadow in Wimbledon, south-west London, the original site was soon no longer large enough to host the event, and the now famous tennis tournament had to move home.

Completed with 12 grass courts and a shiny new centre court which was was opened by King George V on June 22, 1922, the new site has been hosting the Wimbledon Championships ever since.

The Irish Free State is established

Getty Images Irish nationalist leader and future President of the Irish Republic, Eamon de Valera, addressing a crowd in Dublin in 1922

The Irish War of Independence, a three year conflict between Irish Republican and British Forces, drew to a close and a treaty was signed in 1921 in a bid to end hostilities.

In December 1922 most of Ireland became a self-governing state called the Irish Free State, free from British rule, whilst a group of the northern-most counties remained part of the United Kingdom, known as Northern Ireland.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How was Northern Ireland created 100 years ago?

It was decided that Dublin would be the capital of the Irish Free State and would be governed separately from Northern Ireland. It was not until 1937 that a new constitution renamed the nation Éire, or Ireland.

In 1949 Ireland finally became a Republic and left the British Commonwealth completely, ending 700 years of British colonial rule.

Insulin used to treat diabetes

Science & Society Picture Library The discovery that animal insulin could replace missing human insulin, and restore diabetics to health, was made in 1921-1922 by Frederick Banting and Charles Best.

One of the greatest discoveries of the 20th Century was insulin, a chemical in the body made by an organ called the pancreas, that controls the level of sugar in your blood.

Diabetes is a condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high or low. There are two types - type 1 and type 2.

Learning how to control levels of insulin was key in treating people with diabetes.

So when insulin was discovered in 1921 it was one of medicines greatest breakthroughs.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The new machine helping Joe live with diabetes

After several lab tests following its discovery, and a successful test on a dog too, scientists first used insulin to treat a human for diabetes on 11 January 1922.

The patient was a Leonard Thompson, a 14-year-old boy dying from type 1 diabetes.

A great success, Leonard was saved and the mass production of insulin began that same year, going on to treat and save millions of people with diabetes.