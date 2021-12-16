TikTok: Kim Kardashian tells North-West off for going live on TikTok

Getty Images

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has been told off for going live on TikTok without her mum's permission.

On Sunday, the eight-year-old gave a detailed tour of her house starting with her own bedroom.

But when she goes into Kim Kardashian's room and tells her that she is live, the reality TV star and businesswoman says: 'No! Stop. You're not allowed to".

Sound familiar? Well, we want to hear what rules you have to follow when it comes to spending time on social media? Let us know in the comments below.

Kim and North set up a joint TikTok account back in November and the account already has three million followers.

Since the live-stream, some people, including her 12-year-old cousin Mason, have been saying it's not safe for North-West to use the app on her own.

"I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," Mason said.

What are the social media rules for children?

A report from last year found more than half of all children have their own mobile phone by the age of seven.

The findings, from research agency Childwise, also suggest that 90% of school students are phone owners by the time they're 11.

Apps like Instagram and TikTok have an age limit of 13, but there have been concerns about children lying about their age to set up accounts.

Getty Images Instagram and TikTok have an age limit of 13

Earlier this year TikTok said it removed 7.5 million accounts belonging to children under the age of 13 during the first three months of 2021.

Instagram also said it will launch a new tool for parents in March 2022. The tool will let them see how much time their child is spending on the app and set time limits.

So, how do you stay safe online?

Being online or on social media app could mean you might see inappropriate content or be exposed to cyberbullying.

Some of the tips on BBC Own It include reporting inappropriate or illegal content, being kind online and getting permission before you post, whether it's a picture of your bestie or a live-stream of your mum Kim Kardashian (Ok we might have added that last bit, but you get the idea).

BBC Own It has lots of more advice on how to make smart choices and feel more confident and safe online safe online on their website.

Get in touch in the comments below and let us know what rules you have to follow when it comes to using social media. Perhaps you have limited amount of time on social media per week? Maybe you are not allowed to use certain apps? Or do you also have shared account with a parent or carer? Comment below...