Back to the Future: Britain's favourite piece of film technology

A study carried out by Showcase Cinemas has named the iconic DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, Britain's favourite piece of technology from a film.

The famous car got 22 percent of the vote, but the lightsabers from Star Wars and and Harry Potter's invisibility cloak weren't far behind.

Both came away with 19 percent of the vote.

Warner Bros Harry's invisibility cloak came third in the list of people's favourite technology from a film

Overall though, Star Wars that was named the franchise with the best tech.

Three in ten people fancied getting their hands on some of the tech from a 'galaxy, far, far, away'.

Star Trek came in second with more than a fifth of the votes, followed by The Matrix in third.

When it came to deciding on the number one sci-fi movie franchise Star Wars was given the top spot, followed by Jurassic Park and Back to the Future.

LucasFilms/Disney Star Wars was ranked top in many of the categories - but not when it came to best technology

Favourite Sci-Fi films 1. Star Wars (22%) 2. Jurassic Park (18%) 3. Back to the Future (18%) 4. Star Trek (16%) 5. The Terminator (15%) 6. E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (14%) 7. Aliens (13%) 8. Men in Black (12%) 9. The Matrix (12%) 10. Marvel Avengers (11%) Do you agree with the rankings? Let us your top picks!

Star Wars was also a top pick when it came to people ranking their favourite actors in sci-fi films and favourite fight scenes.

Harrison Ford who plays Han Solo in the films scored 24 percent - almost a quarter of the votes, when it came to the favourite actor in a sci-fi film.

Meanwhile one in five people named Obi-Wan and Darth Vader's legendary lightsaber fight in Star Wars: A New Hope as their favourite fight/battle scene in a sci-fi film.

Other battles scenes that stood out were The Battle of Helms Deep from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and George McFly punching Biff in Back to the Future.

