Who could be Young Sports Personality of the Year?

Will it be Sky Brown, Jude Bellingham or Ellie Challis who take the title?

Is there a sporting star that you're particularly inspired by?

Earlier this week the nominee for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award were announced - and now we can also find out who's in the running for Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the award in 2020.

This time around the shortlist is made up of Borussia Dortmund and England footballer Jude Bellingham, skateboarder Sky Brown and Para-swimmer Ellie Challis.

So let's find out more about each of them!

Jude Bellingham

Age: 18

Sport: Football

At 17 years old the Birmingham born star became the youngest footballer ever to play in a Champions League quarter final, and since then has established himself at senior level for club and country.

The midfielder helped Dortmund win the 2021 German Cup in May and was voted newcomer of the season by his fellow players.

But he's also been making a flash for his national team too! He was also included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020, making three substitute appearances as they reached the final.

His appearance against Croatia at Wembley in June, saw him become the youngest Englishman to play at a major tournament, aged 17 years and 349 days.

Sky Brown

Age: 13

Sport: Skateboarding

Sky Brown became Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist of all time when she took bronze in the women's park skateboarding final at Tokyo at the age of 13 years and 28 days.

The teenager had already broken Margery Hinton's record, which stood for 93 years, as the youngest athlete to represent Team GB at a summer Games.

But she has also had her fair share of difficulties to overcome, after getting a serious head injury, broken wrist and hand after falling while training just a year before the games!

She also won gold in the women's skateboard park event at the Summer X Games in California in July.

Even more amazingly, Sky has never had a professional coach and instead learns tricks from YouTube videos!

Ellie Challis

Age: 17

Sport: Para-swimming

Swimmer Ellie Challis became ParalympicsGB's youngest medallist when she won silver at the Tokyo Paralympics in August.

She finished second in the S3 women's 50m backstroke event just two years after making her international debut at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.

Challis was the only elite British female in the S1-S4 categories in Tokyo.

When she was just 16 months old, she developed meningitis, which resulted in her having to have both legs amputated below the knee and both arms below the elbow.

Challis and her twin sister Sophie, grew up in Essex with a passion for sport.

All will be revealed on Sunday 19 December at 6:45PM on BBC One.