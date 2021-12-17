Getty Images

It's official - Minecraft is the most popular game to watch on YouTube!

According to the video platform, there are now more than 35,000 channels dedicated to the multi-player game, which have racked up over a 1,000,000,000,000 collective views! That's a lot of zeroes.

Minecraft is already the best-selling video game of all time, and has propelled the careers of several major YouTubers and streamers.

DanTDM, stampylongnose, PopularMMOs and CaptainSparklez have all made a name for themselves from playing and sharing Minecraft content online.

To celebrate this milestone, YouTube released a short animation in Minecraft's honour with highlights from the game's history on the platform.

But why is Minecraft so popular?

Minecraft's chief storyteller, Lydia Winters, told tech blog The Verge that the game's popularity was down to the creativity of the players.

"We have people who are off on an adventure and people who are building and people who are playing together, and all those ways of playing are important to us," she said.

Minecraft's open world style means that it can be adapted to any kind of game or story - whether that be role-play, animation or speedruns.

This diversity in gameplay means that Minecraft creators can make all kinds of videos for fans, which is perhaps why there are so many different dedicated channels.

We wanted to know, do you love to watch Minecraft videos online? Or maybe there are other games you prefer to watch?

Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!