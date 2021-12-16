Covid-19: 12 to 15 year-olds get vaccine before next term, says PM

Getty Images

As cases of the Omicron variant rise in the UK, the Prime Minister has encouraged all students aged between 12 and 15 to get vaccinated before the next school term.

On Wednesday, 78,610 new cases were recorded, the highest daily number reported since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Office for National Statistics, by the end of November, 58% of households in Great Britain with children aged 12 to 15 said their teen had been vaccinated.

Some schools have already switched to online learning, with 236,000 students staying at home last week because of coronavirus, according to latest figures from the government.

But it's hoped that vaccinations and booster jabs will help keep schools open, prevent hospitalisations and stop more vulnerable people from becoming very unwell.

Are schools staying open?

Despite rising cases, the government has encouraged all students to stay in school.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The best place for children - who have in many respects suffered the most through this pandemic - is in school, receiving vital face-to-face education."

UK schools have been advised to reopen next term under current guidance but some schools say they are prepared to switch to online learning if they have to next term.

More than 30 local authorities told the BBC that some classes had moved online at local schools and some children are being asked to take laptops home with them before Christmas in preparation.

What about vaccines for children?

At the moment, children under 12 aren't being offered the vaccine but it is being offered to children aged 12 to 15.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation - which advises the government on vaccinations - says that 12 to 15-year-olds should also be offered a second jab - to be given at least 12 weeks after the first.

Children aged 16 and 17 have already been offered a second dose.

England and Scotland have already said they will act on the JCVI's advice, and it is likely to be accepted in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson announced that bookings for that second jab in England would open on Monday 18 December.

At the moment, there are two variants of coronavirus - Delta and Omicron. Omicron is thought to be very infectious, meaning it is rising very fast in the UK.

Health and government officials hope to reduce the speed of these infections, by getting more people vaccinated.

Do I have to have the vaccine?

No - while vaccination is encouraged, there is no law saying you must take it.

Do I need permission from a parent or guardian to get vaccinated?

Schools ask parents to give their consent but you can still get the vaccine, even if you do not have permission from a parent or guardian.

Children aged 16 and under who can show they understand the risks and benefits of the vaccine will be able to consent to their own vaccination, even if their parent or guardian disagrees.

16 to 17-year-olds do not need permission from a parent or guardian to get the vaccine.

I'm aged between 12 and 15, how do I get the vaccine?

Scotland

You can make an appointment online at your local vaccination centre or you can go to a drop-in centre, where you just turn up and wait your turn for a vaccine.

England

Jabs may be offered at your school, or you can book an appointment at a vaccination centre online. Some of these centres may also accept drop-in appointments.

Wales

Teenagers are allowed to use vaccination centres.

Northern Ireland

Students can expect vaccines to be rolled out at school. Some older students can book their vaccine online.

What if I'm scared of needles?

A fear of needles is really common and nothing to be embarrassed about.

The NHS says that one in 10 people are thought to be scared of injections.

There are a few things you can do to manage that fear if you choose to get the vaccine.