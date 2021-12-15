Strictly: AJ unable to train for final after injuring foot

Guy Levy/BBC

Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu has been unable to train ahead of the final.

It's after an injury during rehearsals left the TV presenter needing crutches to get around.

The star suffered ligament damage to her foot but she and her partner Kai Widdrington are still hoping to be able to take part in this Saturday's show.

AJ is due to compete against EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Bake Off winning TV chef, John Whaite, for the Glitterball Trophy.

Last Saturday, AJ scored her first perfect 40 for a quickstep during the semi-final - which put her joint top on the leaderboard, alongside Rose and Giovanni.

Following the semi-final, AJ thanked fans for their messages and votes, saying she felt like "the luckiest girl in the world".

She tweeted: "Still can't believe we're Strictly FINALISTS! I'm so happy I could burst. Thank you for all your votes and kind messages and thank you Kai for believing in me."

