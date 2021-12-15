Sir Lewis Hamilton: Formula 1 driver knighted at Windsor Castle

PA Media Hamilton received his knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been to Windsor Castle to collect his knighthood.

He received the honour from Prince Charles, during a special ceremony.

The Mercedes racer controversially lost the 2021 Formula 1 drivers' title to Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last weekend.

Sir Lewis was overtaken by Max on the final lap of the last race, after it was restarted following a late safety car.

PA Media Sir Lewis was named in the 2021 Queen's New Year Honours list

He was joined by his mother Carmen Lockhart for the ceremony, who watched him receive his knighthood.

He is the fourth F1 driver to ever have been knighted, and the first to be awarded the honour while still competing.

The 36-year-old was recognised in the New Year Honours list following a record-breaking year in 2020 in which he overtook legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher's all-time victory tally and equalled his record by winning a seventh world title last year.