Get involved: What are you doing for the last few days of school?

It's nearly time for Christmas... and that means there are only a few days left of school before the holidays begin!

Whether you're breaking up this week or finishing next, we want to hear from YOU about what you're doing for the last few days of school.

Is your class having a Christmas party with games? Or are you going to be watching festive movies and eating popcorn?

Will you be wearing a Christmas jumper or enjoying a yummy roast dinner with your friends?

Perhaps you're crafting decorations and making your classroom festive? Or have you got something completely different planned!?

Whatever your class are up to, get involved and let us know your plans...