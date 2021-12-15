Sergio Aguero: Barcelona and former Manchester City star retires from football

Getty Images

Barcelona and former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has announced that he is retiring from football.

The 33-year-old Argentinian striker said he'd made the decision to protect his health and that he was "proud" of his career.

Aguero is Manchester City's all-time record goal scorer and is widely thought of as one of the best footballers to have ever played in the Premier League.

To mark the end of Sergio's epic footballing career, we take a look back at some of his biggest moments.

Getty Images

18

Sergio Aguero was just 18 years old when he was signed by Spanish side Atlético Madrid.

Whilst at the club he scored 101 goals, won the Europa League in 2010 and he gained a reputation as being one of the world's best young forwards.

Aguero began his career at Argentinian side Independiente, where at the age of 15, he became the youngest footballer to play in Argentina's top division, breaking the record previously set by legendary player Diego Maradona.

PA Media Sergio Aguero played at Manchester City for TEN seasons

£38 million

Sergio Aguero joined Manchester City for £38 million from Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2011.

This made him City's most expensive signing at the time.

Aguero made an immediate impact too, coming off the bench to score two goals as a substitute on his debut against Swansea City in the first game of the season that year!

Getty Images Aguero scored a dramatic last-minute winner in City's 3-2 victory over QPR in the last game of the 2011/12 season

44

It had been 44 years since Manchester City had won their last top-flight title, but in 2012, Aguero helped bring them victory again at last!

He's responsible for arguably one of the Premier League's most iconic moments ever, scoring the winning goal with just seconds left on the clock in the final game of the season, to seal a 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

The win earned Manchester City their first Premier League title, denying fierce rivals Manchester United the title on goal difference.

PA Media Aguero won five Premier League titles, six League Cup trophies and an FA Cup at Manchester City

260

In 2017, Sergio Aguero became Manchester City's all-time top goal scorer, netting 260 times in all competitions for the club.

At his peak, Aguero scored a goal every 108 minutes - a Premier League record!

He is the fourth-highest scoring player in Premier League history, and the Premier League's top scoring overseas player of all time.

He also holds the record for scoring the most number of hat-tricks in the Premier League, with 12.

Getty Images Before this year, the last time Argentina won the Copa América was in 1993

28

Aguero was part of the 2021 Argentina squad that won the Copa América for the first time in 28 years, beating Brazil 1-0 in the final.

The Copa América is the top men's football tournament played by South America's national teams.

He also won Olympic gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing, after Argentina's 1-0 victory against Nigeria in the gold medal match.

He is Argentina's third highest all-time goal scorer, behind Lionel Messi and Gabriel Batistuta.

