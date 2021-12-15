Covid pass starts in England despite rebellion

PA Media

Adults in England must now show a Covid pass to enter big sports matches, nightclubs and other large events after a big vote last night.

That's despite 99 MPs from Boris Johnson's own Conservative Party voting against his plans.

The new rules, which don't affect children, require adults to show proof of double-vaccination, or a recent negative Covid test, to enter certain venues.

Parliament also backed the other parts of the plans announced last week for England, including mandatory mask-wearing in most indoor settings, compulsory vaccination for NHS workers in England, and the scrapping of self-isolation for fully vaccinated Covid contacts - in favour of daily lateral flow tests.

Bad news for Boris?

PA Media

The large number of his own MPs voting against the Prime Minister's plans is embarrassing for Mr Johnson.

According to BBC politics expert Laura Kuenssberg, the rebellion isn't "just a slap on the wrist for Mr Johnson, but a very serious rejection of his plan."

Mr Johnson says his policies come after advice from scientists, but many MPs in his party don't agree that forcing people to show vaccine passes to get into places, or making people get vaccinations to keep their NHS jobs is the right approach.

It also comes after anger and frustration from MPs about rumours of Christmas parties at Downing Street last year, which could have broken the rules.

One of the Conservative MPs who voted against Boris Johnson, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, said the scale of the revolt meant a leadership challenge to Mr Johnson has "got to be on the cards" next year.

And another senior Conservative MP, Mark Harper, said: "You either listen and you respond and you do things differently - or you ignore what you have been told and you plough on regardless, and then this will happen over and over again."

What are the new Covid pass rules for England? • Over-18s in England must prove they are double vaccinated against Covid-19, have a negative PCR or lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours, or have an exemption, to enter large events and venues • This can be shown via the NHS Covid Pass or with a text message or email from NHS Test and Trace • The rules apply to indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, any venue with more than 10,000 people, and nightclubs

Around the UK

Covid passport schemes are already in operation in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

People in Scotland have been urged to limit socialising to three households at a time, with shops, cafes and restaurants being told to bring back social distancing and protective screens.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the advice would not apply on Christmas Day and that plans should not be cancelled.