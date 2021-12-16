Woodland Trust Tree of the Year 2021: Scotland claim top prize for two consecutive years

Drew Patterson And the winner is... this hawthorn in Scotland!

After beating out some tough competition, a lonely hawthorn on the Scottish coastline has won the Woodland Trust's UK Tree of the Year - who wood have thought!

The hawthorn won 38% of the vote and will now go on to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year 2022 contest.

It is the second year in a row the honour has gone to southern Scotland after "The Survivor" rowan tree won in 2020.

This year's winner has stood on its own on a cockle shell beach in Kippford for at least 50 years.

Drew Patterson, the tree surgeon who nominated it, says he could remember climbing on its twisted branches on family holidays as a kid.

"I love this tree, it's amazing," he said.

"It is a superb hawthorn and it's incredible it has survived this well having been climbed on, battered by the winds and even bumped into by cars turning.

"It's in a wild place and has been blown over at an angle, but it is still standing strong and proud on the edge of the beach."

What trees did it beat?

In second place was a Monterey cypress tree planted on a beach in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire in Wales. It was saved from felling this year after a public campaign. It took 19% of the vote.

In third place with 13%, was a parasol beech in Parkanaur Forest Park, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, which has knotted branches growing randomly back towards the ground.

Woodland Trust Northern Ireland's parasol beech at Parkanaur Forest Park in County Tyrone came third

The UK has never won the European Tree of the Year competition. Wales came close with Brimmon Oak in 2017, but it lost out to Poland's Josef Oak by 1400 votes.

Maybe Scotland's hawthorn could change our luck next year!

