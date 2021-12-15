Christmas: Meet the grandma with the world's largest bauble collection!

DIYAN KANTARDZHIEV/PA Meet Nana Baubles!

If you think your family go overboard with Christmas decorations every year, we promise you've got nothing on this grandma from Swansea!

Sylvia Pope, who's turning 79 on Boxing Day, owns an impressive 1760 baubles, and holds the Guinness World Record for it too!

Also known as 'Nana Baubles', she's not satisfied yet though - she wants to make it an even 2000 by the new year.

GuinnessWorldRecords

She's not the only Brit with a festive world record either. Adam Wilde, a 68-year-old from Hastings currently living in Berlin in Germany, holds the title for owning the largest amount of Christmas brooches.

He's the proud owner of 7929 of them, and the collection is worth an eye-watering £350,000, with the most expensive being made out of diamonds and rubies.

I encourage everyone to go out there and find a bizarre hobby they can thoroughly enjoy. Adam Wide

What has Nana Baubles got in her collection?

DIYAN KANTARDZHIEV/PA Imagine having to tidy all those away in January...

Sylvia's bauble collection contains many from all around the world, such as Harrods in London, Macy's in New York and of course some local shops in her hometown of Swansea.

Her newest addition was bought in Birmingham on Monday, at the famous jewellery shop Tiffany!

Some of her favourites include a lobster, hamburger, Big Ben, Disney characters and sentimental baubles made by her family and friends.

What are some other festive world records? The longest wish list to Santa was made in 2017 and consisted of 124,969 wishes

2019 saw the largest Christmas snowflake being made, which was 3.2 metres

Sam Homewood holds the record for decorating a tree in the fastest time - he managed it in 34.5 seconds live on CITV in 2018

But her number one bauble is a Royal Doulton Royal Jubilee celebration edition, representing her "love" of the Queen who she thinks is "wonderful".

She really enjoys adding to her collection, saying: "It is exciting to see all the different types you can buy."

As you can imagine, it takes her an extremely long time to decorate her house for Christmas with such an enormous collection - in fact, she has to get started in September!

Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records, said that both Sylvia's and Adam's collections make him very happy: "We all need a bit of yuletide cheer right now, and records like these really put a smile on your face."