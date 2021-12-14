Scotland: People asked to reduce contact with other households

Getty Images

People in Scotland have been asked to meet with no more than three households at a time, in the run-up to Christmas.

The Scottish government are hoping the measures being put in place will slow down the spread of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant..

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the advice would not apply on Christmas Day and that plans should not be cancelled.

But she did say that people should reduce their social contacts with other households "as far as possible".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said action was needed to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland

Why have the changes been announced?

The Omicron variant was first discovered in the UK in November and scientists are working hard to find out more about it and how quickly it is spreading.

Finding a new variant of Covid-19 isn't unusual, various strains of the virus have been discovered since Covid-19 was first identified.

Nicola Sturgeon said guidance would be given to "cut down as far as possible the number of people outside our own households that we are interacting with just now".

She said it be would be "sensible" to "keep your celebrations as small as your family circumstances allow" and make sure everyone involved is vaccinated and has taken a Covid-19 test.

Companies will also be encouraged to bring back social distancing and screens in places like shops and restaurants in Scotland.

People have not been asked to cancel their Christmas day plans and places of worship will stay open.

Extra funding will be made available by the UK government to devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to speed up the vaccine rollout and tackle the virus.

