Three ways Covid-19 is hitting sporting events

The new Omicron Covid-19 variant is causing problems for sporting events in the UK and for British athletes around the world.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that the army will help in an effort to give booster vaccinations to all UK adults by New Year's Day.

He also announced last week that there would be new Covid rules in England. They include stricter rules on masks, asking adults to work from home where possible, and asking people to show their Covid status for entry to big sports events.

Football matches postponed

Manchester United's Premier League match against Brentford on Tuesday night was been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club.

The league says the decision was made "following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances" of the outbreak.

In the past week, 42 Premier League players and staff have tested positive. Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester, Aston Villa and Norwich have all confirmed cases.

Brighton's game this Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur was also postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at Spurs.

Emma Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19

British tennis star Emma Raducanu hopes to "get back soon" after testing positive for Covid-19 and withdrawing from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

The US Open champion was due to play Swiss player Belinda Bencic in the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

"I'm isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back soon," Raducanu said.

She is due to play in a WTA Melbourne warm-up tournament next month before the Australian Open.

Rugby team may not have enough players to play

PA Media Wasps boss Lee Blackett has a tricky job on his hands managing a Covid-19 outbreak at his club

Wasps rugby club may not be able to play in Sunday's European Champions Cup trip to French side Toulouse, unless they can get players back from Covid-19 illness.

The club may struggle to field a team after four players tested positive and had to pull out of their previous game.

Adding to an already big injury list of 17 players, it left Wasps boss Lee Blackett only 25 fit players to choose from for his 23-man match day squad.

The team might now have to ask for this Sunday's trip to France to be cancelled, depending on how coronavirus testing goes this week.

Welsh side Scarlets and Irish team Leinster are two other rugby clubs that have been hit with positive Covid-19 tests too.

