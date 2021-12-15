Christmas songs: Which one does YOUR DOG love best?

Does your dog have a favourite Christmas classic to groove, or... howl along to?
Sounds barking mad, right? Well, new research from the charity Guide Dogs has revealed which festive tracks dogs like best.
They surveyed 1,000 dog owners across the UK and found that pups prefer upbeat hits over traditional carols.
And, according to their research, Last Christmas by Wham! is their festive favourite and top of the canine Christmas charts!
Coming in a close second was Jingle Bells, with Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas in third.
The study found that 33 percent of dog owners are more likely to prioritise their dog's taste in music over their parents and 23 percent said they would pick their dog's choice over their friend's.
It might seem funny, but 90 percent of those asked said their dogs like music, and a quarter of dog owners said that playing Christmas classics helped their dogs to feel 'calm or comfortable.'
Chief Scientific Officer at Guide Dogs, Dr Helen Whiteside, said: "As we look forward to spending the festive period with friends and loved ones, this Christmas will be a step change for an entire generation of new dogs born during lockdown. Houses are likely to be busier than normal and many dogs' routines will change.
"Music is often used to calm dogs in times of change and stress, so it is unsurprising that it will play a key role for dogs this Christmas."
This isn't the first time Christmas songs and dogs have hit the headlines together. Last year, a Christmas track was composed especially for our canine companions.
Based on scientific research and input from vets and animal behaviourists, the track called Raise the Woof! was created to make our four-legged friends feel happy and content.
We want to know if your dog likes music. If so, do you think they have a favourite Christmas track? Let us know in the comments below...
