The massive Messi mural and other artworks around the world
A new 69-metre mural, celebrating soccer superstar Lionel Messi, has appeared in the footballer's hometown of Rosario, Argentina. But it's far from the only tribute to the football legend in Argentina or abroad!
The mural of Messi wearing the national team jersey was painted by artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga, and takes pride of place in the centre of Rosario.
Reuters
The artists have also completed this giant mural in front of the school which Messi attended as a child.
Getty Images
This mural, in honour of both Messi and Brazilian player Neymar, can be found in the Tavares Bastos favela in Rio de Janeiro. It helps to inspire the young people living there who dream of being like their South American footballing heroes.
Getty Images
Local children in Barcelona love to pose beside this graffiti portrait of Messi - he is seen as a hero in the city - having played for the club for 21 years!
Getty Images
But Messi is also an icon much further afield - with this graffiti at the roadside in Kolkata, India.
Getty Images
Argentinean legend Diego Maradona is shown on a giant mural in the the Italian city of Naples, painted by the artist Jorit. It became a focal point after the footballing icon died last year.
Getty Images
This tribute to Maradona shows the star when he was much younger and is on display in Buenos Aires Province, Argentina.
Getty Images
This mural of Cristiano Ronaldo appears close to Old Trafford - the home of Manchester United -the team the player recently returned to play for.
Getty Images
His fellow United player Marcus Rashford also has a mural in Manchester. It was created by local street artist Akse in 2020, after the footballer received an MBE for his work campaigning for free school meals.
Getty Images
It was defaced with racist graffiti after the Euro 2020 final, but volunteers covered up the marks and the mural instead became a place for people to celebrate Rashford for his achievements.
Getty Images
This new mural can also be seen near Trafford Park supporting Rashford and two other England players, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, after the stars were targeted with racist abuse online after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.