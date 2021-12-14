play
The massive Messi mural and other artworks around the world

A new 69-metre mural, celebrating soccer superstar Lionel Messi, has appeared in the footballer's hometown of Rosario, Argentina. But it's far from the only tribute to the football legend in Argentina or abroad!
The mural of Messi wearing the national team jersey was painted by artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga, and takes pride of place in the centre of Rosario.
A general view shows a 69-metres mural depicting soccer super-star Lionel Messi, painted by artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga, at Messi's hometown, in Rosario, Argentina December 13, 2021Reuters
The artists have also completed this giant mural in front of the school which Messi attended as a child.
People walk past a giant mural depicting Argentinian football star Lionel Messi upon its unveiling in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. - The mural, located in front of the school which Messi attended as a child, is the work of Argentinian artists Fer Lerena, Massi Ledesma, Lisandro Urteaga and Marlen ZuriagaGetty Images
This mural, in honour of both Messi and Brazilian player Neymar, can be found in the Tavares Bastos favela in Rio de Janeiro. It helps to inspire the young people living there who dream of being like their South American footballing heroes.
Youngsters play football in front of a mural of Argentine football player Lionel Messi (L) and Brazil's player Neymar da Silva Santos Junior at a field of Tavares Bastos shantytown (favela) in Rio de Janeiro, BrazilGetty Images
Local children in Barcelona love to pose beside this graffiti portrait of Messi - he is seen as a hero in the city - having played for the club for 21 years!
A boy sporting a Barcelona jersey poses for a photo beside a graffiti portraying Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi on June 17, 2017 in BarcelonaGetty Images
But Messi is also an icon much further afield - with this graffiti at the roadside in Kolkata, India.
Messi mural in India.Getty Images
Argentinean legend Diego Maradona is shown on a giant mural in the the Italian city of Naples, painted by the artist Jorit. It became a focal point after the footballing icon died last year.
Diego Armando Maradona's giant mural in the San Giovanni a Teduccio neighborhoods of Naples.Getty Images
This tribute to Maradona shows the star when he was much younger and is on display in Buenos Aires Province, Argentina.
A woman and a girl walk by a mural of Diego Maradona on November 27, 2020 in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina.Getty Images
This mural of Cristiano Ronaldo appears close to Old Trafford - the home of Manchester United -the team the player recently returned to play for.
Fans sit next to a mural of Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on December 5, 2021 in Manchester, England.Getty Images
His fellow United player Marcus Rashford also has a mural in Manchester. It was created by local street artist Akse in 2020, after the footballer received an MBE for his work campaigning for free school meals.
Marcus Rashford muralGetty Images
It was defaced with racist graffiti after the Euro 2020 final, but volunteers covered up the marks and the mural instead became a place for people to celebrate Rashford for his achievements.
Marcus Rashford muralGetty Images
This new mural can also be seen near Trafford Park supporting Rashford and two other England players, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, after the stars were targeted with racist abuse online after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
A general view of the mural at Trafford Park is seen on July 14, 2021 in Manchester, England.Charlotte Tattersall

