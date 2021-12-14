Fantastic Beasts: What did we find out from the new trailer?

Warner Brothers There's lots to see in the new trailer!

The new trailer for the third Fantastic Beasts film has just dropped and it's jam-packed full of magical teasers!

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is coming out in April 2022, just under four years since the last instalment of the Harry Potter prequel series.

The new trailer is two-and-a-half minutes long, and features Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen making his debut as the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald - replacing Johnny Depp in the role.

So, what else have we learnt? Read on to find out...

Some familiar faces and places

With the Fantastic Beasts series taking place around 70 years before the Harry Potter books and films were set, there are some older characters that we meet in their younger days, not least Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

But in Fantastic Beasts 3, we'll see another familiar character make an appearance - Dumbledore's brother, Aberforth.

As you may remember, Aberforth works at the Hog's Head in Hogsmeade. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Harry, Ron and Hermione travel there to seek Aberforth's help, and find that he has a secret passage into Hogwarts hidden behind a painting of his and Albus' sister, Ariana.

In the new Fantastic Beasts film, we get a glimpse of him in what appears to be the same haunt - but looking considerably younger and less beardy.

We also see Eddy Redmayne's character Newt Scamander in the Room of Requirement. He describes it as "the room we require", alluding to the space's magical ability to give the person stumbling across it whatever they need at that exact moment.

It looks as though they use it to transport somewhere - so do they need it to make some sort of trip in the battle against Grindelwald? We'll soon find out!

The return of Credence

Speaking of Dumbledore siblings, one big cliffhanger that Fantastic Beasts 2 (The Crimes of Grindelwald) ended on was that Obscurial Credence is, in fact, Aurelius Dumbledore - Albus' long lost brother.

This was a big shock to fans, as there is no mention of another Dumbledore brother in the original Harry Potter series.

There is an element of suspicion around the claim however, as it was Grindelwald who said it, and so we have to take his (potentially untrustworthy) word for it. Hopefully the new film will explain what's going on here, and whether Credence is actually a part of the Dumbledore family after all. Could this be what the 'secret' in the title is referring to?

The gang on a mission

Albus appears to be taking a bit of a back-seat role in the fight against Grindelwald in the trailer, which could be because of the blood pact he made with the other wizard that they can never duel one another.

Instead, Dumbledore bands a team together to go on a dangerous mission to bring Grindelwald down.

To do this, he recruits Newt's help to lead "a magizoologist, his indispensable assistant, a wizard descended from a very old family, a school teacher and a muggle". Or in other words, Newt himself, Bunty (Victoria Yeates), Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam), Eulalie Hicks (Jessica Williams) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler).

Jacob, the lovable muggle in question, is even gifted his very own wand, supposedly to help with the monumental task ahead!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald cast answer your questions (2018)

Grindelwald has some new friends

While Dumbledore, Newt and company figure out how they're going to fight Grindelwald, it seems as though the evil wizard hasn't been idle either, and has been spending his time attracting quite the following.

In the new trailer we see a brief shot of a big crowd gathered underneath a banner that reads 'Cheffe Suprema', which in Portuguese means 'Supreme Boss'. There had been rumours that Fantastic Beasts could be headed to Brazil, and this appears to suggest they will in this film or the films to come.

He does however seem to have a bit of a falling out with Credence - in one shot they are shown fighting one another - although it's not clear why.

Warner Brothers Fans of the original Harry Potter series might recognise this spell

There's also a brief glimpse of Grindelwald performing a familiar spell - he extracts a memory from someone's head - something fans will have seen Albus Dumbledore and Horace Slughorn do in the Half Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows films.

And of course...

... there are LOTS of magical creatures!

Besides fan favourite Pickett, Newt's pet Bowtruckle, there are lots of new creatures to look forward to.

Warner Brothers Newt takes Pickett everywhere, and the new film is no exception as you can see here in the jungle!

In one rather bizarre scene, we see Newt and his older brother Thesueus (Callum Turner) walking in a crab-like fashion with lots of actual crabs, before they're both attacked by one enormous stinger.

We're sure we can expect to see loads more fantastical beasts - the clue is in the name, after all!