US tornadoes: Report from town destroyed by storms

Huge areas of the US have been devastated by huge tornadoes.

The powerful storms tore through several US states - Kentucky, in the south east of America, was worst hit.

Huge areas have been devastated, with entire towns and thousands of homes flattened.

US President Jo Biden said the storms were among the largest in US history and has released emergency funds to help those in need.

BBC reporter Nomia Iqbal has sent a report from Mayfield, Kentucky which has been badly affected.