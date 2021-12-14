play
Watch Newsround

US tornadoes: Report from town destroyed by storms

Huge areas of the US have been devastated by huge tornadoes.

The powerful storms tore through several US states - Kentucky, in the south east of America, was worst hit.

Huge areas have been devastated, with entire towns and thousands of homes flattened.

US President Jo Biden said the storms were among the largest in US history and has released emergency funds to help those in need.

BBC reporter Nomia Iqbal has sent a report from Mayfield, Kentucky which has been badly affected.

Watch more videos

US tornadoes: Report from town destroyed by storms
Video

US tornadoes: Report from town destroyed by storms

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'
Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'

Top tips on learning your Christmas play lines
Video

Top tips on learning your Christmas play lines

'I try to avoid going to the school toilets'
Video

'I try to avoid going to the school toilets'

How important is the new malaria vaccine?
Video

How important is the new malaria vaccine?

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'
Video

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!
Video

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!

Happy News
Video

Happy News

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’
Video

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego
Video

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Top Stories

The Cretaceous Paleogene Extinction Event

New discovery about dinosaur-killing asteroid

comments
Zara Rutherford

Teen pilot lands in Asia on historic solo world flight

comments
sand lizard

Home of Britain's rarest reptile restored

comments
Newsround Home