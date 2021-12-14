play
Watch Newsround

Why are some supermarket shelves empty this Christmas?

Christmas is an even busier time of the year than normal for shops with people buying even more food, gadgets and clothes than normal.

But if you’ve been out with your parents recently you might have noticed that some shop and supermarket shelves aren’t as packed as they usually are.

It's down to multiple factors - Covid, transport issues, and a shortage of workers. All of which cause supply chain issues.

Ricky’s been finding out why it's become a problem this festive season.

Watch more videos

Why are some supermarket shelves empty this Christmas?
Video

Why are some supermarket shelves empty this Christmas?

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'
Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'

Top tips on learning your Christmas play lines
Video

Top tips on learning your Christmas play lines

'I try to avoid going to the school toilets'
Video

'I try to avoid going to the school toilets'

How important is the new malaria vaccine?
Video

How important is the new malaria vaccine?

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'
Video

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!
Video

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!

Happy News
Video

Happy News

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’
Video

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego
Video

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Top Stories

Nomia beside blown over school bus
play
1:14

US tornadoes: Report from town destroyed by storms

The Cretaceous Paleogene Extinction Event

New discovery about dinosaur-killing asteroid

comments
Zara Rutherford

Teen pilot lands in Asia on historic solo world flight

comments
Newsround Home