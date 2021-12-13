Zara Rutherford: Teen pilot lands in Asia on historic solo world flight

HEO RAN / Reuters Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford waves during an interview after landing at Gimpo International airport in Seoul

A teenage pilot attempting to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world has made her first stop in Asia.

Zara Rutherford landed in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday in her specially-made Shark ultralight plane.

The 19-year-old began her epic voyage in Kortrijk, Belgium in August 2021. She's aiming to fly over 52 countries and cross the equator twice during her 32,000-mile journey.

"It has been challenging... I was hoping to be home before Christmas but I don't think that's gonna happen anymore, but I mean it's an adventure," Rutherford said after arriving in Seoul from Russia.

YVES HERMAN / Reuters This is the plane Zara is flying in around the world

Zara said she hopes to complete her record-breaking trip by mid-January 2022.

The teenager has said she hopes her record attempt will inspire more girls and women to study and work in STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The current female record holder is American Shaesta Wais, who was 30 at the time of her challenge in 2017.

The youngest male record holder is 18-year-old Travis Ludlow from Buckinghamshire, who completed his journey in July 2021.