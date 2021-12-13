Max Verstappen wins his first Formula 1 World Championship title!

Getty Images Max Verstappen celebrated into the night with his team mates from Red Bull

There is a new Formula 1 world champion on the block!

After a thrilling season and an incredibly tense and dramatic final race, 24-year-old Max Verstappen won his first ever World Championship title.

The Dutchman pipped Britain's Lewis Hamilton to the top step of the podium at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by a matter of seconds in controversial circumstances.

Lewis and Max were tied on championship points going into the final race of the season, meaning whoever crossed the finish line first, would win the title on Sunday. And it came down to the very last lap of the season!

Did you watch the race? What did you think of the result? What about the season? Who is your favourite driver? Let us know using the comments section below!

What happened during the race?

Getty Images At the start line, Lewis jumped ahead of Max and held onto his lead for the majority of the race!

Lewis got off to a flying start, overtaking Max on the start line. He just needed to hang on to his huge lead for 58 laps and he would win a record eighth World Championship.

But after another driver crashed out a few laps before the end, the race officials sent out a safety car which meant the drivers all had to slow down while it was cleared away - and Lewis' lead was cut down to a matter of meters.

Being able to squeeze in behind Lewis and the safety car, and having switched to faster and newer tyres earlier in the race, Max was in prime position to overtake Lewis as soon as the race restarted.

Getty Images Seven time champ Lewis Hamilton looked disappointed on the winners podium in Abu Dhabi.

After many complicated radio messages between the race referees, the teams and the drivers surrounding overtaking of lapped cars, rules and regulations, it all came down to a controversial one lap race between the reigning champ and the newbie!

But in the end it was Max, the young Red Bull driver, who managed to squeeze past the veteran Mercedes man, who was now struggling for speed on his older tyres - which he hadn't had chance to change.

As the chequered flag waved him over the finish line, Max pipped Lewis to the title, becoming the fourth youngest World Champion in history.

"It's been an incredible season" Max said after picking up the trophy on the podium.

"In general, we have really enjoyed it. We had our moments but in a championship battle that is part of it.

"Now the season is over, we can relax a little more about it. But it has been tense. Every race we have been pushing each other to the limit and that is just really nice to see.

What have people said about the result?

Twitter

It's been a controversial end to the season, and many Lewis Hamilton fans are not happy that he was overtaken in the final lap after leading for the majority of the race.

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team attempted to have the result looked at as they felt the race stewards made the wrong call when allowing the race to restart. They put in an appeal but it was rejected.

They have a further 72 hours to appeal again but it is unlikely the result with change.

England captain Harry Kane said he thought the results seemed "unfair", while Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker praised Hamilton for his "Wonderfully generous and dignified reaction".