I'm A Celebrity 2021: Emmerdale's Danny Miller is crowned King of the Castle

It's been a dramatic series but there is a new King of the Castle!

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller was voted as the winner of ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Sunday.

He beat other finalists pop star Frankie Bridge, and Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson to the title, after spending almost three weeks in Gwrych Castle in north Wales.

Danny said becoming King was "the best thing that's ever happened to me" - other than the birth of his baby son Albert who was born three weeks before he entered the castle.

The celebs, Ant and Dec and the team who make the show have had to deal with a lot of drama this year, never mind the bushtucker trials!

From Richard Madeley having to go to hospital and then leaving the show, to a huge storm causing damage to the surrounding area and even intruders in the castle!

Three live episodes of the show were cancelled for safety reasons, with the celebs being evacuated to a safe place. They were kept apart and had no contact with the outside world for that time.

'Sir Cry-A-Lot"'

Presenters Ant and Dec nicknamed Danny "Sir Cry-A-Lot" as he was prone to welling up in camp, but said he "massively deserved" the title.

After winning, the 30-year-old said he had gone on the show to earn money for his new baby son

"I have made no secret about the fact that I wanted to be able to give him and set him up for a good future. I wasn't financially set for that and this is an opportunity to do that," he said.

PA Media The IAC class of 2021: Richard Madeley alongside campmates David Ginola, Louise Minchin, Snoochie Shy and Frankie Bridge, as well as Kadeena Cox, Matty Lee, Naughty Boy, Danny Miller and Dame Arlene Phillips

Simon Gregson, who was this year's runner up, said he was "so chuffed" for Danny and jokingly grimaced as he thanked the public for keeping him in the castle all the way until the final.

Frankie Bridge finished in third place said she didn't realise how hard everyday camp life would be, but she was proud she had pushed herself to do things that would scare her.

