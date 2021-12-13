Who has made the Strictly Come Dancing final 2021?

It was a night of high drama and amazing double dances as the Strictly semi-finalists fought it out for a place in the final.

After what judges described as one of the highest standard of dance-offs in Strictly history it was time to say goodbye to Rhys and Nancy.

Their departure leaves AJ and Kai, John and Johannes and Rose and Gio as Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 finalists.

They will take to the dancefloor and battle it out to lift the Glitterball Trophy on Saturday 18 December, at 7pm.

Good bye Rhys - and well done!

CBBC's Rhys Stephenson missed out on the 2021 Strictly final after becoming the eleventh celebrity to leave the competition.

He and his partner Nancy Xu faced John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in the dance off, following the public vote.

Both couples performed their chosen routines - Rhys danced his samba and John performed the jive.

The judges then decided which couple they thought should go through to the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final, but it wasn't an easy decision.

Guy Levy/BBC

Craig Revel Horwood said: "In all the years I've been doing the show since 2004, I really do not want to make this decision tonight.

"This has been one of the most amazing dance offs I've ever witnessed. Both couples are equal and both couples deserve to go through and I just want to put both couples through.

"I know I'm not allowed to do that so I have to choose. I'm going on the technical side and it's to do with clean finishes. I'd like to put through to the final, John and Johannes."

Motsi Mabuse added: "Well, I think both couples deserve to stay in the competition but that is not how it works. For me this was a very difficult decision, but I'm going to save John and Johannes."

Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas also both chose to save John and Johannes.

'I learnt so much'

Guy Levy/BBC

Rhys said: "I might not have gotten to the final but I learnt so much from just being on this show, from everyone here who's just supported us in this new family.

"To have the time to spend with this champion of a dancer [Nancy] who's put so much into me.

"Thank you for just letting my energy shine.

"Thank you so much Nancy... for just being there, being my rock and everything I needed to get through this. Thank you."

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see the quiz - click here!

What did you think of the result? Did your favourite pair go through? Let us know in the comments below...